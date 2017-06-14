Son shoots his father then himself in...

Son shoots his father then himself in Hat Yai

12 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

A man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after he shot and severely wounded his 61-year-old father late Monday night following dispute over the raising of a pit bull terrier, police said. Hat Yai Police Station was alerted to the shooting incident, at a five-storey townhouse in Hat Yai district in Songkhla, at about 11pm.

Chicago, IL

