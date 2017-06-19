Six provinces on flood alert

Six provinces on flood alert

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Six provinces in the East and the South have been warned to brace themselves for heavy rain that could trigger flash floods and forest runoff today and tomorrow. Chartchai Promlert, director of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation , said the strong southwest monsoon prevailing across the Andaman Sea and Thailand and lower pressure in northern Vietnam would likely cause rain across the country and heavy rain in parts of the Central Plains, including Greater Bangkok, the eastern provinces and the west coast of the South.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,106 • Total comments across all topics: 282,000,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC