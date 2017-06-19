Safety measures questioned after CPF ...

Safety measures questioned after CPF plant deaths

Emergency response personnel try to rescue people who fell into the wastewater treatment pond at CPF's plant in Bang Na district, Bangkok, last Friday. Police are investigating why visitors were allowed near an open wastewater treatment pond, in what should have been a tightly-restricted area, at Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc in Bang Na district, where five people died last Friday.

