S44 invoked for Thai-Chinese railway

13 hrs ago

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on has invoked Section 44 to expedite the Thai-Chinese high-speed railway line between Bangkok and Nakhon Ratchasima and enable work to begin this year. The National Council for Peace and Order's decree No.30/2017 aims to clear technical and legal problems for the delayed 252-kilometre railway.

Bangkok Post.

Chicago, IL

