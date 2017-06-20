Rice from Thailand safe for consumption

Rice from Thailand safe for consumption

8 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The Royal Thai Embassy in Brunei Darussalam wishes to refer to the video that had gone viral via social media about rice supplied to Brunei. "Although the rice packaging shown in the video is not from Thailand, we, on behalf of the Government of Thailand, wish to assure that the rice supplied and sold in this country is absolutely safe for human consumption," the Royal Thai Embassy said in a statement.

Chicago, IL

