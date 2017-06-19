Revenue staff cited for huge VAT fraud

Bangkok Post

The Revenue Department shows boxes of fake tax invoices produced to facilitate fraudulent claims for value-added tax refunds. The National Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday resolved to take legal action against four Revenue officials of Samut Prakan province "and accomplices" involved in a 1.11-billion baht value-added tax fraud using bogus export companies.

Chicago, IL

