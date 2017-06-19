Restitution from KCUC scandal held up
Committee members managing the financial rehabilitation of Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative show pictures of land plots it plans to sell.a The committee managing the financial rehabilitation at the Klongchan Credit Union Cooperative admitted yesterday it would not be able to complete the payment of debts to KCUC members affected by the multi-million-baht embezzlement scandal by year-end as previously promised. Prakit Philangkasa, chairman of the committee, made the announcement at a press conference following a ruling by the Central Bankruptcy Court, which ordered the KCUC to sell two major plots of land via a formal auction.
