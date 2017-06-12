Rental deal seeks to lure more firms

Rental deal seeks to lure more firms

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

The government has agreed to waive rental fees for state land in special economic zones in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Phanom, in a bid to attract private investment. The Special Economic Zones Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday approved rental fee waivers for two years for private sector investors renting 1,408 rai of SEZ land in Kanchanaburi and 2,979 rai in Nakhon Phanom on the condition at least 10% of the total investment is made this year.

Chicago, IL

