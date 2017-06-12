Rental deal seeks to lure more firms
The government has agreed to waive rental fees for state land in special economic zones in Kanchanaburi, Nakhon Phanom, in a bid to attract private investment. The Special Economic Zones Committee chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday approved rental fee waivers for two years for private sector investors renting 1,408 rai of SEZ land in Kanchanaburi and 2,979 rai in Nakhon Phanom on the condition at least 10% of the total investment is made this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC