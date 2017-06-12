Rashid sixth, Chawrasia, Gangjee 15th...

Rashid sixth, Chawrasia, Gangjee 15th in Queens Cup

Koh Samui , Jun 18 Rashid Khan and SSP Chawrasia were unable to find their rhythm on the final day and ended tied sixth and tied 15th respectively at the Queen's Cup here today. As Rashid finally found his first Top-10 of 2017, Malaysia's Nicholas Fung overcame nerves to secure a maiden Asian Tour title at the Queen's Cup and dedicated the career breakthrough to his father.

Chicago, IL

