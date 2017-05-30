Police volunteer killed in road crash...

Police volunteer killed in road crash while chasing defiant biker

20 hrs ago

A police volunteer in Samut Prakan province was killed early Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a truck while chasing a biker who refused to stop at a road checkpoint. Nop-anon Omod, 42, died at the scene of the accident on Soi Judsun Sanoh 7 in Tambon Thai Ban Mai in Samut Prakan's Muang district.

Chicago, IL

