Police seek arrest warrant for new husband of murdered woman
Samut Prakan police are launching a manhunt for the 52-year-old new husband of a 60-year-old woman who was killed and buried outside her house in Muang district. The body of Surak Oomrak was found on Tuesday buried near her house on Soi Yusook 13, off of Srinakharin Road in Tambon Bang Muang.
