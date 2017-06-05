PM backs border crackdown
Malaysian and Thai authorities are concerned about weapons smuggling into Malaysia from Thailand, possibly for Islamic State sympathisers. Stricter measures must be implemented to crack down on weapons smuggling and be applied to all involved, whether they be military personnel or not, says Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.
