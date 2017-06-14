PM and Cabinet members to visit Khon ...

PM and Cabinet members to visit Khon Kaen to promote Thailand 4.0

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Nation

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members are scheduled to visit Khon Kaen province on Wednesday to propel the Thailand 4.0 plan, and follow the implementation of government policies in the area. Cabinet members joining the premier on the trip are Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Narong Phiphatthanasai, Interior Minister Anupong Phaochinda, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister General Chatchai Sarikalya, Science and Technology Minister Atchaka Sibunrueng, Education Minister Theerakiat Charoensetthasil, PM's Office Minister Suwit Mesinsee and Secretary-General to the Prime Minister General Wilas Arunsri, according to Thai National News Bureau.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Cuba
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,485 • Total comments across all topics: 281,894,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC