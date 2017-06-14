PM and Cabinet members to visit Khon Kaen to promote Thailand 4.0
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his Cabinet members are scheduled to visit Khon Kaen province on Wednesday to propel the Thailand 4.0 plan, and follow the implementation of government policies in the area. Cabinet members joining the premier on the trip are Deputy Prime Minister Admiral Narong Phiphatthanasai, Interior Minister Anupong Phaochinda, Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister General Chatchai Sarikalya, Science and Technology Minister Atchaka Sibunrueng, Education Minister Theerakiat Charoensetthasil, PM's Office Minister Suwit Mesinsee and Secretary-General to the Prime Minister General Wilas Arunsri, according to Thai National News Bureau.
