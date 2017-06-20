Planning a trip to Thailand? Take you...

Planning a trip to Thailand? Take your mosquito repellent

Travelers to Thailand should take extra precautions against mosquitoes this year: the country has reported an increase in cases of dengue fever. According to Germany's Center for Travel Medicine , there have already been 136,000 dengue fever cases registered in Chiang Mai province this year - the highest level in 20 years.

