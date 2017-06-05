photoA day in photos
Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nongwangchai in Khon Kaen and a concert for the victims of the Manchester terror attack are featured events on June 5, 2017. Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nongwangchai, the key suspect in the murder and dismemberment of a karaoke bar worker, is tightly escorted by police as she takes them through the crime, in which Warisara Klinjui was picked up by car before being murdered in Khon Kaen.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC