People practice yoga to mark upcoming International Day of Yoga in Thailand
People practice yoga as they participate in an event to mark the upcoming International Day of Yoga in Bangkok, Thailand, June 18, 2017. On Dec. 11, 2014, the United Nations General Assembly designated June 21 as the International Day of Yoga.
