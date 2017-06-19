Panel vows to dismantle resorts on Phu Thap Boek

The remaining 13 illegal resorts on Phu Thap Boek mountain in Lom Kao district of Phetchabun will be dismantled, says deputy Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang. PHETCHABUN: Provincial authorities have vowed to go ahead with the demolition of 13 more illegal resorts on Phu Thap Boek, the popular mountain attraction in Phetchabun, after owners of the remaining 13 resorts defied an order to dismantle them.

