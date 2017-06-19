Panel vows to dismantle resorts on Phu Thap Boek
The remaining 13 illegal resorts on Phu Thap Boek mountain in Lom Kao district of Phetchabun will be dismantled, says deputy Phetchabun governor Krit Khongmuang. PHETCHABUN: Provincial authorities have vowed to go ahead with the demolition of 13 more illegal resorts on Phu Thap Boek, the popular mountain attraction in Phetchabun, after owners of the remaining 13 resorts defied an order to dismantle them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC