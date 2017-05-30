PACC probes case of vanishing rice

Read more: Bangkok Post

Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission officials lead media representatives to inspect rice stockpiles kept under the rice-pledging scheme at Singto Thong Rice Corp in Kamphaeng Phet province yesterday. WICHAN CHAROENKIATPAKUL More than 6,000 tonnes of rice stored in a Nakhon Sawan warehouse under the rice-pledging scheme have gone missing, causing an estimated 200 million baht in damage, the Public Sector Anti-Corruption Commission says.

Chicago, IL

