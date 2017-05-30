Opening Pandora's box: Inside jewellery giant's new site

Opening Pandora's box: The Danish jewellery success story enters a new chapter with its ground-breaking A 210m factory in Thailand Jobs at the firm are highly sought after in Thailand and for one interview session 10,000 people showed up It felt like I was in some odd kind of utopia exploring Pandora's new jewellery manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Chiang Mai, Thailand. It was difficult to put my finger on it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.