Old Siam: A guide to Thailand's historic city of Ayutthaya

2 hrs ago

Filled with crumbling, camera-friendly ruins, Thailand's old capital of Ayutthaya has long been viewed as a popular Bangkok day-trip destination. Just an hour outside of the city, this UNESCO-listed heritage site, founded in 1350, was the second Siamese capital after Sukhothai.

Chicago, IL

