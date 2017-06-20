No record of Air Force officer, arrested over possessing war weapons, visiting Cambodia
A probe into three suspects apprehended in Trat on Saturday over war weapons found in a Thai Air Force officer's Isuzu pickup truck, found the officer had never visited Cambodia while the two other suspects had done so multiple times, Immigration Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Natthorn Prosunthorn said on Wednesday. Natthorn said a Cambodian man, Pisit Liang, 29, was found to have visited Thailand 231 times, Trat resident Jakkapong Krairiang, 37, had visited Cambodia 11 times, while Flight Sergeant Pakhin Detphong, 40, had no record of leaving the country via the Trat border checkpoint.
