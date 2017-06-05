No indictment for ex-Mae Hong Song go...

No indictment for ex-Mae Hong Song governor in child sex ring scandal

Public prosecutors have decided not to indict ex-Mae Hong Song Governor Suebsak Iamwichan who had previously been cleared by police of accusations that he bought sexual services from a minor involved in the province's forced prostitution ring. Pol Col Satasak Pimolthip, superintendent of the Muang Mae Hong Son police station, said on Friday that police investigators as well as the committee overseeing the investigation into the scandal had sent their opinion, that Suebsak was deemed not to be involved in the alleged wrongdoing, to the Provincial Police Region 5 chief.

