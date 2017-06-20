NHRC member fights Khon Kaen murder 'fake news'

National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit at a campaign on the eve of International Women's Day 2017 on March 6, 2017. National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit filed a complaint with police on Wednesday, seeking action against media outlets she said wrongfully dragged her into the case of the murdered karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen province.

