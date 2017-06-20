NHRC member fights Khon Kaen murder 'fake news'
National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit at a campaign on the eve of International Women's Day 2017 on March 6, 2017. National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit filed a complaint with police on Wednesday, seeking action against media outlets she said wrongfully dragged her into the case of the murdered karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen province.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
