NHRC member fights Khon Kaen murder '...

NHRC member fights Khon Kaen murder 'fake news'

17 hrs ago

National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit at a campaign on the eve of International Women's Day 2017 on March 6, 2017. National Human Rights Commission member Angkhana Neelapaijit filed a complaint with police on Wednesday, seeking action against media outlets she said wrongfully dragged her into the case of the murdered karaoke bar girl in Khon Kaen province.

Chicago, IL

