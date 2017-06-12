News 16 mins ago 5:32 a.m.Unwanted do...

News 16 mins ago 5:32 a.m.Unwanted dogs finally get the love they crave

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WBIR-TV Knoxville

CHIANG MAI, Thailand A A Sorasart Wisetsin owns two dogs of his own, but that doesn't stop him from spreading love to dogs everywhere he goes. Thailand is home to nearly a million stray dogs, according to Bangkok Post.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBIR-TV Knoxville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,739,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC