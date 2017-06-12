Narathiwat border piers reopened after complaints
The military on Thursday morning reopened six piers on the Kolok River linking Narathiwat with Malaysia after neighbouring communities complained of disruptions to daily life. The river piers serving the Tha Rongruey, Tha Chomphu, Tha Buareng, Tha Korphai, Tha Jeh Kaseng and Hua Saphan communities in Sungai Kolok district were closed on June 3 for lack of operating licences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki...
|Mar '17
|Finnish Blizzard
|7
|Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Stewardess Phart
|3
|Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08)
|Oct '16
|ANKA GOIB
|20
|Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13)
|Sep '16
|freezeher
|3
|Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Marley Honey
|9
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC