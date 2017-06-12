Narathiwat border piers reopened afte...

Narathiwat border piers reopened after complaints

15 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The military on Thursday morning reopened six piers on the Kolok River linking Narathiwat with Malaysia after neighbouring communities complained of disruptions to daily life. The river piers serving the Tha Rongruey, Tha Chomphu, Tha Buareng, Tha Korphai, Tha Jeh Kaseng and Hua Saphan communities in Sungai Kolok district were closed on June 3 for lack of operating licences.

Chicago, IL

