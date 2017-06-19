Muslims celebrate Hariraya as Ramadan ends
Muslims attend a Hariraya mass prayer ceremony to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan at the central mosque in Pattani's Muang district on Sunday. From North to South, Muslims in Thailand celebrated the end of the holy month of Ramadan on Sunday with morning prayers and feasts at mosques.
