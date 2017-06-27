Murder hunt after partially-naked bod...

Murder hunt after partially-naked body of waitress found in her apartment

Police have launched a murder investigation after the partially naked body of a waitress was found in her apartment on Wednesday morning in Prachuap Khiri Khan's Pranburi district. Sriprapha Kosin, 25, from Hua Hin district, was found with here hands and legs tied, police say.

