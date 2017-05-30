Motorcyclist arrested for Chon Buri bag-snatch that left nurse in coma

Police on Friday arrested a man who allegedly snatched a bag from a nurse as she rode her motorcycle to work in Chon Buri's Mueang district, causing her to fall off and suffer head injuries that left her in a coma. Nurse Nanthaporn Boonprasop, 21, was riding to the Chon Buri Cancer Centre hospital about 6.30 am on Tuesday when the incident happened.

