Mother of 'thief of the year' arrested with two truckloads of allegedly stolen items

Udon Thani police have arrested the mother of a young man who was dubbed the "thief of the year" on charges that she collaborated with her new husband to rob a hospital and houses in Udon Thani. Udon Than police chief Pol Major Pirapong Wongsaman held a press conference on Wednesday morning to announce the arrest of Srisuda Pranomsri, 45, and her husband, Theprasit Dokchan, 29, and display a variety of allegedly stolen items.

