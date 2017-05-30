More temple turmoil

Kanya Minkrathok, the mother of slain novice Pluem, pays her respects at the spot where the body of the 17-year-old was found buried on the grounds of Wat Wang Tawan Tok in Muang district of Nakhon Si Thammarat. NAKHON SI THAMMARAT: The former abbot of a temple where a 17-year-old novice was killed had been locked up for more than two years by the gang accused of the murder, police have learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.