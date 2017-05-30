Miss Grand Thailand 2017 passes away

Miss Grand Thailand 2017 passes away

Ms Rattana Ramchatu who won the coveted crown of Miss Grand Thailand 2017 of Uthai Thani died in road accident in Prachuab Khiri Khan . Four days after her coronation, Ms Rattana was travelling with a friend from Chomphon to Bangkok for she had some charity work to attend as part of being Miss Grand Uthai Thani.

