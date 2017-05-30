Miss Grand Thailand 2017 passes away
Ms Rattana Ramchatu who won the coveted crown of Miss Grand Thailand 2017 of Uthai Thani died in road accident in Prachuab Khiri Khan . Four days after her coronation, Ms Rattana was travelling with a friend from Chomphon to Bangkok for she had some charity work to attend as part of being Miss Grand Uthai Thani.
