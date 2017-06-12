Ministry calls for Article 44 to hast...

Ministry calls for Article 44 to hasten rail project

Read more: The Nation

THE TRANSPORT MINISTRY today will propose to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha that he consider invoking the special power of Article 44 of the junta-imposed interim charter to speed up the development of the Thailand-China high-speed-rail project linking Bangkok with Nakhon Ratchasima, Finance Minister Somkid Jatusripitak said yesterday. Transport Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said he would ask Prayut, who is head of the ruling junta, to consider the matter but declined to elaborate, just adding that his ministry would table the project for Cabinet consideration this month as originally scheduled.

Chicago, IL

