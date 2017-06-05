Mild earthquake recorded in Phayao

Mild earthquake recorded in Phayao

Read more: Bangkok Post

A mild, 1.8-magnitude quake, centred deep in the forest of Doi Nang Phu National Park in Pong district of Phayao, was recorded around 1am Friday, the Seismological Bureau reported. Thinakorn Thathong, director of Mineral Resources Region 1 office, said the tremor was likely the result of movements of the small Phayao fault, which was still active.

Chicago, IL

