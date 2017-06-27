Meet the Youthful Face of Resistance to Thailand's Junta

Every year, on the first day of school, thousands of first-year students file onto a field on the campus of Chulalongkorn, Thailand's oldest and among its most prestigious universities, in the heart of the sweltering capital Bangkok. In crisp, white uniforms with slim black belts, they kneel in neat rows in front of a bronze effigy of King Rama VI, the school's founder, and his father, its namesake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Time.