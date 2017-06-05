Links probed between murder suspects ...

Links probed between murder suspects and drug rings

5 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Narcotics police are investigating possible links between the suspects of the dismembered body case in Khon Kaen and regional drug networks. Some of the suspects in the murder of a karaoke bar worker late last month are drug users, according to narcotics police.

