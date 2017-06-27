Laos-Thailand railway extension const...

Laos-Thailand railway extension construction back on track

Construction of the Laos-Thailand railway extension linking the existing outer suburban station to central Vientiane is expected to begin at year's end or early next year after the project was suspended in 2011. Deputy Director General of the Lao Railway Department under the Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Mr Sonesack N. Nhansana, told Vientiane Times yesterday that authorities in charge are working toward organising a bidding process to seek a consultant firm and contractor to carry out construction at the expected date.

