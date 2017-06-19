Lao woman, 21, arrested in Maha Sarakham with 19,600 meth pills

Maha Sarakham police arrested a Laotian woman who was allegedly attempting to deliver 19,600 methamphetamine pills to an unnamed recipient. Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Souksamoan, 21, from the Lao province of Savannakhet, as she arrived at the Maha Sarakham bus terminal from Nakhon Phanom.

