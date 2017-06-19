Korat rail project 'could split town ...

Korat rail project 'could split town centre'

Agencies in Nakhon Ratchasima will petition transport authorities to review the design of a double-track railway project, which they say threatens to split their communities into two. The 187km project, stretching from Jira in Nakhon Ratchasima to Khon Kaen, is part of the government's plan to boost the Northeastern rail transport network, including over the border and into Laos.

