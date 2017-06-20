Koh Tao again in the spotlight after ...

Koh Tao again in the spotlight after mother of dead Belgian woman questions cause of death

Police on the resort island of Koh Tao off Surat Thani province are on the hot seat again after the mother of a Belgian woman who was found dead on the island expressed doubts about the circumstances that led to her death. Michele van Egten, the mother of Elise Dallemange, has appealed to the public asking anyone who knows anything about her daughter's movements before her death to come forward, the Samui Times reported on Thursday.

