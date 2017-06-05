Keeper saves Bt70,000 bird from three...

Keeper saves Bt70,000 bird from three-metre python

A three-metre-long python was swallowing an expensive fighting cock in Chon Buri province on Sunday morning before its caretaker intervened. In front of his eyes, the python was eating "Look Pi Mai" a fighting cock worth Bt70,000 in a coop under his care.

