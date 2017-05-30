Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Gol...

Karaoke-murder fugitive linked to Golden Triangle drugs

Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai, the suspected killer of a 22-year-old karaoke bar woman, posted this selfie photo on her Facebook account, along with many others depicting a life with abundant cash and brand-name goods. Karaoke-murder fugitive Preeyanuch "Preaw" Nonwangchai trafficked drugs from the Golden Triangle for sale in Thailand, according to the chief of narcotics control police.

Chicago, IL

