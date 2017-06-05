Jeremy Lin using his platform to help...

Jeremy Lin using his platform to help combat human trafficking in Asia

Jeremy Lin takes annual trips to Asia in the offseason to greet fans and handle other priorities associated with his foundation. This past season, Lin has teamed up with two Asian-based charities, One Day's Wages , whose objective is to raise awareness regarding girls education.

Chicago, IL

