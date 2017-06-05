Is Thailand still in the arms-smuggli...

Is Thailand still in the arms-smuggling trade?

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

The ruling junta the National Council for Peace and Order and particularly the Internal Security Operation Command must come clean with regard to a military officer's alleged involvement in weapons trafficking. On Saturday, Flight Sergeant Pakhin Detphong, an Air Force officer attached to Isoc in Bangkok, was arrested on a charge of arms trafficking after his pickup ran off a road in Trat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bizarre moment female backpacker is found walki... Mar '17 Finnish Blizzard 7
News Thai 'ladyboy' flight attendants take flight (Dec '11) Feb '17 Stewardess Phart 3
News Huge crowd of mourning Thais sings royal anthem... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News The Latest: Thai premier says crown prince will... (Oct '16) Oct '16 Go Blue Forever 1
News Court Complaint Lodged Over Thai Lottery (Mar '08) Oct '16 ANKA GOIB 20
News Aesthetic Surgery Thailand Offers Discounts on ... (Feb '13) Sep '16 freezeher 3
News Sydney flight diverted as drunken passengers th... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Marley Honey 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC