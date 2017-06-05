Info on Thailand's ranking as among 20 most dangerous 'outdated' - ministry
THAILAND'S foreign ministry on Saturday denounced a report World Economic Forum report that listed the kingdom as one of the 20 most dangerous countries to visit. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Busadee Santipitaks said the WEF's Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Report was outdated and biased, and did not reflect the recently improved situation, The Nation reported.
