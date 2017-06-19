Immigration officer detained in arms smuggling case went through Koh Kong casino to access Thailand
The Cambodian official arrested by Thai police on suspicion of smuggling weapons entered Thailand using a private road that is part of a border-hugging casino owned by CPP Senator Ly Yong Phat and is not subject to immigration controls, according to two officials at the border. The existence of such an unregulated crossing was denied by a representative of Yong Phat, who said everyone who used the road was still required to pass through the nearby immigration checkpoint.
