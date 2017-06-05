Gym goers sweat over True Fitness closures

A notice put up by Exchange Tower operators says it is trying to get a response from True Fitness, which closed its branch there on Thursday.a < True Fitness has announced the closure of its operations in Thailand, which was met with a suggestion by a lawyer that its members can file for damages. The firm issued an official announcement on Friday stating that All True Fitness, True Spa and True 'Est centres in Thailand ceased operations as of Friday.

