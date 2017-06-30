Guinean man arrested for smuggling African ivory
The arrested 45-year-old Guinean national is questioned by Chanthaburi police on Friday over the smuggling of 87 African elephant tusks, weighing more than 300kg, seized at Suvarnabhumi airport in April 2016. A man from the west African country of Guinea who was wanted over the smuggling of more than 300kg of elephant tusks into Thailand last year was arrested in Chanthaburi province on Friday.
