Govt eyes on border trade with Myanmar
The Thai government is promoting the Mae SotMyawaddy development model as a bordertrade opportunity for the Thai private sector that could be extended to other neighbouring countries besides Myanmar. Commerce Minister Apiradi Tantraporn said many Thai coma panies were supportive of the gova ernment's policy to promote border trade and investment growth under the "Stronger Together" policy.
