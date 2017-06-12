Governor cleared in underage sex scandal returns to work

Suebsak Iamwichan, who has been cleared of allegations he was involved in a forced underage prostitution scandal, will officially resume his duties as Mae Hong Son governor on June 19. He said he was glad to be re-instated and would attend a meeting of related officials about farmland issues in Mae Sarieng district on his first day back in office. Then he would travel to Muang Mae Hong Son and pay respects to the province's sacred sites, especially Wat Phra That Doi Kongmu.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.