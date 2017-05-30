From small start, Lamphun woman's clothing business hits Bt6m in sales

WALAIPORN Kamdee left a career at Chiang Mai University to return to her family business in Lamphun and has succeeded in driving annual sales from an average of Bt1 million 20 years ago to at least Bt6 million now. "Our family business is producing and distributing home accessories made from cotton in the community in Lamphun province," she said in an interview with The Nation recently.

